Webopal

Australian Opal from Coober Pedy

Outback South Australia



 

  Loose Gemstones       Rough opal      Opal Jewellery

Acceptance Mark

Coober Pedy News

Coober Pedy    Prospecting/mining for opal      LINKS     Christian Sites     Good Health    desertaustralia   

Google

Five  Day  Coober Pedy weather forecast with Moon Phases and Star Charts.

picture of one of the loose gemstones Australian opal from Coober Pedy, called The 'Jeweller's Shop' stone- a solid opal weighing 270 carats

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, 

and lose his own soul? - Mark Ch 8: v 36. 

desertfireopal.com

Fossicking for other Gemstones - Sapphire  

News

Click here for "The Australian" or "The Advertiser" or the "Trading Post" or "The Age"

Click here for a media links directory for all countries

Useful links

       Outback travel information     Time and date for anywhere..

   link to http://www.sacentral.sa.gov.au      link to www.whitepages.com.au     link to www.yellowpages.com.au                Link to the Prime Minister of Australia's Web Site

    "After living like a rabbit under the ground for 20 years, now I want to live like a spider, on the web."

Q: What did one spider ask the other spider?       A: Found any good web sites lately?

Lot 1008 Linderman Drive Coober Pedy South Australia 5723      Phone  + 61 8 8672 5840      Mob. Ph: 0427 815 561

.....................................................

London Metals Exchange Prices ($US) and stockpile (tons) - copper, aluminium, lead, tin, nickel, zinc

USA New York city:

[Most Recent Quotes from www.kitco.com]

Email: Because of SPAM this address is not hyperlinked - 

opalminer   followed   by   @   followed   by   webopal   followed   by   dot   followed   by   com

 

This site hosted by

Australian Web Hosting


powered by FreeFind


 